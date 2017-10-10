Vikings touchdown triggers national duck-duck debate

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and a few other Minnesota Vikings pulled off a pretty elaborate touchdown celebration during Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“Duck, duck, goose was planned in the huddle right before we went out,” Rudolph said. “I said whoever scores here you’re the duck. Everybody else sit down here in a circle and we will have some fun.”

It was fun! Or, infuriating! It all depends on if you were born and raised in Minnesota.

It's called DUCK,DUCK, GRAY DUCK. — Ritchie Ferguson (@RitchieFerguson) October 10, 2017

We stand with @KyleRudolph82, it is without a doubt a Duck Duck Gray Duck. Anyone who disagrees is wrong. #firmstance #officialpolicestance — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) October 10, 2017

its gray duck fight me — em 🙂 (@emskibjorski) October 10, 2017

Let’s be clear here America, the Vikings play Duck Duck Gray Duck after that TD! #NotGoose — Dan Tharp (@CoachDanTharp) October 10, 2017

After the game, Rudolph, who hails from Ohio, along with a few other out-of-state players stood by their goose.

Regardless, the team’s official Twitter attempted to settle the matter:

Let's settle this one once and for all. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 10, 2017

So there!