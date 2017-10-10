Sports

Vikings touchdown triggers national duck-duck debate

Sara Porter Oct 10, 2017
Tight end Kyle Rudolph and a few other Minnesota Vikings pulled off a pretty elaborate touchdown celebration during Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“Duck, duck, goose was planned in the huddle right before we went out,” Rudolph said. “I said whoever scores here you’re the duck. Everybody else sit down here in a circle and we will have some fun.”

It was fun! Or, infuriating! It all depends on if you were born and raised in Minnesota.

After the game, Rudolph, who hails from Ohio, along with a few other out-of-state players stood by their goose.

Regardless, the team’s official Twitter attempted to settle the matter:

So there!