Video: Rosemount child almost hit by driver ignoring school bus signal

Aside from the obvious, what’s particularly upsetting about this Minnesota State Patrol video is that the pick-up driver didn’t bother slowing down, even when he was about to hit the girl crossing the street after being dropped off by a school bus (with flashing red lights).
Caught on tape. A powerful reminder that drivers must stop for a school bus picking up or dropping off children. pic.twitter.com/CPdF5z165i
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) October 9, 2017
The incident happened last December in Rosemount but was released today now that a court case has concluded.
On August 1, Minnesota got tough on drivers like this. It raised the fine to $500.
Update: In other bus news…
WATCH: Angry man clings to a moving school bus while demanding the driver to open the door pic.twitter.com/7l0NTMc6ri
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2017