Video: Rosemount child almost hit by driver ignoring school bus signal

Aside from the obvious, what’s particularly upsetting about this Minnesota State Patrol video is that the pick-up driver didn’t bother slowing down, even when he was about to hit the girl crossing the street after being dropped off by a school bus (with flashing red lights).

Caught on tape. A powerful reminder that drivers must stop for a school bus picking up or dropping off children. pic.twitter.com/CPdF5z165i — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) October 9, 2017

The incident happened last December in Rosemount but was released today now that a court case has concluded.

On August 1, Minnesota got tough on drivers like this. It raised the fine to $500.

Update: In other bus news…