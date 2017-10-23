Timberwolves take a giant step forward

Maybe there’s a moment when the culture of futility of the Minnesota Timberwolves can be exiled to the dust bin of history.

Maybe this was it.

Andrew Wiggins hit the last-second shot on Sunday night after the Oklahoma City Thunder went up by a point with a few seconds to go, an invitation for the Timberwolves of years past to pack it in.

We will posit — again — that Alan Horton is the greatest play-by-play announcer in the history of Minnesota sports.

Jim Peterson, the Timberwolves’ TV analyst, called it the best game performance in the last 13 years.