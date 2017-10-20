Thumbs down, America!

Nothing screams “America” quite like the popularity of “thumbs down guy.”

When someone tells you suspenders are no longer “in.” pic.twitter.com/0FJFnlGxID — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) September 12, 2017

A New York Mets fan, “thumbs down guy” couldn’t possibly have known he’d be famous thanks to his expressed displeasure about a New York Yankee homerun hit in his team’s stadium — Citi Field — in September.

But famous he is, becoming the symbol for the Yankees and their run to the edge of the World Series.

When the Yankees players do something good — a common occurrence in the postseason this year — down go the thumbs.

"Gary Sanchez isn't a home run hitter." 😂 pic.twitter.com/aoBh4SYD8J — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 15, 2017

His name is Gary Dunaier and he’s become the first New York Mets fan to be loved by Yankees fans.

There are now thumbs-down T-shirts and a thumbs-down bobblehead.

In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel last night between segments, Dunaier suggested he might root for the Yankees should they make the World Series.