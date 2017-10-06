Crime and Justice

Scrubbing swastikas

Bob Collins Oct 6, 2017
St. Cloud, Minn., police are investigating another incident in which someone sprayed a swastika at North Junior High School. Parents were notified of the incident on Monday, the Star Tribune reported.

“All the ‘-ism’s and ‘-ic’s are alive in St. Cloud,” Phyllis Greenberg, St. Cloud Area Jewish Community board member, told the St. Cloud Times.

How does one arm oneself for a war against street hate?