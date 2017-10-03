Russ Ringsak drove A Prairie Home Companion to fame

A Prairie Home Companion and its various guests and stars would’ve been mere marooned nobodies without Russ Ringsak; he drove the truck that was known to hard-core APHC fans as “Hank.” He was one of the original members of the troupe, and in many ways the only thing that distinguished his talent from Garrison Keillor’s was a CDL.

Ringsak died today, Prairie Home Productions confirmed.

He retired in May 2016 after 30 years on the road with Keillor and company.

When the show played at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville a year ago, Ringsak, then 80, was the only artist to get a standing ovation, the Star Tribune reported. It was the night he retired.

Ringsak, who lived in Stillwater, was an architect before ditching the office life for the road.

“At a drafting board I’d have to get up every 20 minutes for a cup of coffee,” he told Overdrive Magazine once. “It was kind of just a permanent antsiness that finally got to me.”

In 1977, he sold all of his assets and bought a powder blue R-model Mack for $38,000. He rented a flatbed semi trailer and taught himself how to drive before signing on as an owner-operator. He hauled steel – his favorite – but later got laid off. He continued hauling potatoes, glass, paper, gravel, farm chemicals and auto parts, and he says he even got talked into hauling a reefer once. Ringsak met Garrison Keillor, the host of “Prairie Home,” on a softball team in the early 1970s. They kept in touch, and in the early 1980s, “Prairie Home” went national. Ringsak suggested they could save shipping charges when they went on the road for shows by hiring him to drive a rental truck. The show took Ringsak on as a part-time tour contractor, and by 1990, he was a full-time driver for the show as well as its principal researcher.

When A Prairie Home Companion pulled into a city, Ringsak would check out the local architecture and sights and write a column for the show’s website. In fact, if Keillor, who often arrived to a city just before showtime, included local references in one of his monologues, it was usually because Ringsak gave them to him.

“I’d walk around and take notes,” he told the St. Croix Valley Lowdown. “I got to be his legs.”

Ringsak was, according to reports, a talented softball player, a skilled architect, Nashville-quality picker, and a conscientious and capable driver. He provided much of the photography and many of the articles back in the day for a still fledgling website (many of them have been wiped off the MPR/PHC site but can be found via the Wayback Machine).

But above all else, he could flat-out write.

I always carry two sets and another spare ignition key but the last remaining key to the trailer pin collar was in that set that escaped. Which meant if the trailer needed to be left somewhere it couldn’t be locked against some other evil tractor sneaking off with it. Not real common in polite Minnesota but such a thing has been known to happen. I parked it back in St. Paul at the home base rental lot and on the way to the house bought a new pin collar; without the key the old one was useless and taking it to locksmith would cost about as much as buying a new one. But to buy another lock was to make another mistake. We reloaded the trailer back to road mode and the new pin lock was used to secure the trailer in a dock area here in town while I took Hank home. The morning I left for New York I crawled underneath to that greasy no-man’s-land under there, put the new key in the new lock and … it … unbelievably … would not budge. I had checked both keys multiple times. They worked. But now it was locked. Real tight. Ease it gently, squirt oil in there, put the big wrench on the key, gnash the teeth, curse, whap it with the hammer. Fought it for half an hour and finally called a locksmith. Took him an hour to arrive with his mobile locksmithing rig and an assistant; huge racks of keys in there, a stack of manuals, a vice, a grinder, a computer, channel locks, hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, pry bars, a sledge and dozens more tools. Phones and radios. He said he and his dad and his brother there have this full-time portable lock shop, the family business on a pickup truck. He and the brother spent forty minutes struggling with it; they ultimately had to drill it out of there. Ruined it. Tempered steel, I guess. But my dang fault again. Should have never lost those keys in Kentucky.

His retirement came not long after an incident in Williams, Arizona in January 2016 when he had a “spell” while driving. Somewhere out there is a state trooper who saved his life.

Y’know, when you’ve run two million miles and haven’t used the clutch to shift since you were a rookie and all of a sudden you can’t get beyond fourth gear (of thirteen), you think maybe there might be a screw coming loose upstairs? I didn’t try to argue with that trooper. I followed him over to the meat wagon like a pup. He had done me a real favor just by noticing an odd move in parking. My answers to a few questions were enough to set off the medical alarm, and if I knew who he was I’d thank him for it; a real pro showing up at a time when I needed one.

Long before he actually began working for Keillor’s show, Ringsak was the lead architect for the restoration and redesigning of The World Theater in St. Paul, which later would become the home of A Prairie Home Companion and renamed the Fitzgerald Theater, it, too, becoming a public radio icon.