Purple hair at homecoming too hot for a school district

From the Department of What Were They Thinking comes this adorable picture of Ebony Smith and Kasson Abdullah, the homecoming king and queen of the North Shore Senior High in the Houston area.

Lovely purple hair, Ebony. Who wouldn’t love it? Officials of the North Shore Senior High and the school district which photoshopped a picture to change the purple hair to brown hair to accompany an online story on the couple’s coronation.

The school district’s handbook says bright colors are banned in hair and it couldn’t have a dress code violation at homecoming.

“It’s embarrassing. It wasn’t even Photoshopped correctly. You can still see purple outlining. It’s just very embarrassing,” Ebony tells KHOU.

The school district, in a news release, apologized for using the wrong picture.

“The error was immediately corrected, and our district sincerely apologizes to the student affected and her parents,” the statement read. “Our intent has been, and will continue to be, to acknowledge and spotlight the accomplishments of our students, and we do regret this mistake.”

It posted a new picture to replace the photoshopped one.

Ebony dyed her hair specifically for homecoming and said she was going to change it back to an acceptable color before going back to school.