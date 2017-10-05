Police officer’s widow builds a home on site where her husband died

Your daily dose of bittersweetness:

Jason Moszer, a Fargo, N.D., police officer, was just 33 years old when he was shot to death answering a domestic disturbance call in February 2016. He left behind a wife and two children.

The home where Schumacher lived and Moszer died was torn down after the city bought it for $12,000. Cleaning the site after the shooting would’ve been prohibitive.

This week, however, workers are building a Habitat for Humanity home.

One of the volunteers yesterday was Moszer’s widow, Rachel, and members of her family.

“This project isn’t about me and my family,” she told WDAY. “This project is about giving back to the community and paying it forward because so many people did so much for us when we needed it.”

Danielle John, a sex-trafficking survivor who will live in the Habitat home with her children, said “you’ve got to find the good in the bad in order to move on and live life. And as I’ve had to do, so has Rachel. So even though our stories are completely different, they’re still very, very similar in our healing process.”