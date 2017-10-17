Plymouth’s new status symbol: Folding chairs

Here’s today’s daily dose of sweetness:

Harvey Djerf, 95, of Plymouth, Minn., likes to walk every day but 95-year-olds can’t walk far before requiring a rest.

So in his neighborhood now, random chairs have appeared along driveways and lawns KARE 11 reports.

“People saw me stopping and catching my breath,” the WWII veteran says. “They figured maybe Harvey needs a place to rest.”

A neighbor says having a chair out front for Harvey is the new status symbol in Plymouth.

Harvey says he hopes the kindness is contagious.