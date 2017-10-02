Open thread: The shooting

A segment on NPR’s Morning Edition this morning began with, “in the latest mass shooting,” a story lead that was likely written without consideration for irony.

We have a problem and on talk shows throughout the nation so far today, we’re having another discussion about the constitutional rights of Americans, a week after another debate about the constitutional rights of Americans in a different context. Again, the irony fairly hurts.

I’m off today, but it feels as though an open thread is required if only to perpetuate the dream that consensus is achievable on the question of killing each other.

Go.