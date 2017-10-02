Open thread: The shooting

A segment on NPR’s Morning Edition this morning began with, “in the latest mass shooting,” a story lead that was likely written without consideration for irony.
We have a problem and on talk shows throughout the nation so far today, we’re having another discussion about the constitutional rights of Americans, a week after another debate about the constitutional rights of Americans in a different context. Again, the irony fairly hurts.
I’m off today, but it feels as though an open thread is required if only to perpetuate the dream that consensus is achievable on the question of killing each other.
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories but reflections , observations, and debate.