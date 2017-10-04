Michigan woman goes to jail for not immunizing son

In Michigan, parents are allowed to avoid having their children immunized if it conflicts with their religious or personal beliefs.

But Rebecca Bredow is going to jail anyway because she reneged on a deal with her ex-husband to have their 9-year-old son vaccinated.

Last week, a judge gave her until today to get the boy immunized. She refused, according to WXYZ TV in Detroit.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” says Rebecca Bredow.

“I feel angry. I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away,” she says.

Bredow’s ex-husband, the father of their unvaccinated 9-year old son, is heckled on his way out of court. pic.twitter.com/FFdZnfE4Hd — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) October 4, 2017

Bredow will serve seven days in jail for contempt.