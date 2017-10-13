Health

What it feels like to forget

Bob CollinsBob Collins Oct 13, 2017
Here’s your daily dose of bittersweetness, courtesy of the PBS NewsHour series segment, “Brief, but Spectacular.”

In last evening’s episode, series creator Steve Goldbloom talks with his grandfather, Richard, 92, who is losing his memory.

