Locked in cooler, man decides to sit and drink beer

Here’s your daily dose of Wisconsin:

In Marshfield, a 38-year-old man went to the local Kwik Trip shortly before midnight to buy beer but somehow locked himself inside the cooler.

He had a number of options in his predicament; he could’ve just knocked on the glass door and someone would’ve let him out. Instead, he chose to stay in the cooler and drink beer, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.

It wasn’t until 6 a.m. the next morning when he was discovered.

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, , drank an 18-ounce bottle of Icehouse Beer, three cans of Four Loko, and fell over a stack of 30 pack Busch Light Cans, WISN says.