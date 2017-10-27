Locked in cooler, man decides to sit and drink beer

Here’s your daily dose of Wisconsin:
In Marshfield, a 38-year-old man went to the local Kwik Trip shortly before midnight to buy beer but somehow locked himself inside the cooler.
He had a number of options in his predicament; he could’ve just knocked on the glass door and someone would’ve let him out. Instead, he chose to stay in the cooler and drink beer, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.
It wasn’t until 6 a.m. the next morning when he was discovered.
Jeremy Van Ert, 38, , drank an 18-ounce bottle of Icehouse Beer, three cans of Four Loko, and fell over a stack of 30 pack Busch Light Cans, WISN says.
About the blogger
bcollins@mpr.org
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories but reflections , observations, and debate.