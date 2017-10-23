Go ahead, insult us and make our day

If there’s one thing we love in Minnesota, it’s being insulted and outraged and Pulitzer Prize winner David Fahrenthold‏ of the Washington Post provided our reason for living today with this tweet promoting an appearance in Washington with Bob Woodward, who once did something big for the Post:

We're doing it Garrison Keillor style. Woodward will sing twee songs w/ a mandolin. I'll tell long stories whose point is "Never go to Minnesota." https://t.co/rzuQqVuGOE — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) October 23, 2017

Well, first of all, Garrison Keillor doesn’t play the mandolin. That would be Chris Thile, who took over Keillor’s show more than a year ago. But news travels slowly from flyover country.

For the record, historically when a Washington Post reporter insults Minnesota, it means he wants to move here.