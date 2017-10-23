Arts & Culture

Go ahead, insult us and make our day

Bob CollinsBob Collins Oct 23, 2017
If there’s one thing we love in Minnesota, it’s being insulted and outraged and Pulitzer Prize winner David Fahrenthold‏ of the Washington Post provided our reason for living today with this tweet promoting an appearance in Washington with Bob Woodward, who once did something big for the Post:

Well, first of all, Garrison Keillor doesn’t play the mandolin. That would be Chris Thile, who took over Keillor’s show more than a year ago. But news travels slowly from flyover country.

Second of all, what did we do to you, Fahrenthold?

Cue the outrage!


For the record, historically when a Washington Post reporter insults Minnesota, it means he wants to move here.