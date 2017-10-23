Go ahead, insult us and make our day

If there’s one thing we love in Minnesota, it’s being insulted and outraged and Pulitzer Prize winner David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post provided our reason for living today with this tweet promoting an appearance in Washington with Bob Woodward, who once did something big for the Post:
We're doing it Garrison Keillor style. Woodward will sing twee songs w/ a mandolin. I'll tell long stories whose point is "Never go to Minnesota." https://t.co/rzuQqVuGOE
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) October 23, 2017
Well, first of all, Garrison Keillor doesn’t play the mandolin. That would be Chris Thile, who took over Keillor’s show more than a year ago. But news travels slowly from flyover country.
Second of all, what did we do to you, Fahrenthold?
Cue the outrage!
Dear Holden,
Ask @_cingraham how it usually goes for DC journalists who insult Minnesota. Then, delete your account.
Sincerely,
MN Twitter https://t.co/6XZMyBq9yz
— Indignant Minnesotan (@IndignantMN) October 23, 2017
Uh….We have the Mall of America. Do you not like America!? Sad!
— Jordan Olsen (@jordan_olsen26) October 23, 2017
For the record, historically when a Washington Post reporter insults Minnesota, it means he wants to move here.