Father of daughter shot in Las Vegas not mad at gunman

There isn’t going to be any change to gun laws in the United States in the aftermath of Sunday’s mass shooting by a member of the well-regulated militia. That much is clear because of history and because the near murder of a man’s daughter hasn’t shaken the notion that everybody should be able to have a gun and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

NPR’s interview this morning was a pail of cold water on the mass-shooting ritual that includes, of course, talk of the role of guns in America.

Danai Gibbs is in the hospital in Las Vegas, shot by the gunman on Sunday.

She apologized to her father and mother for being shot, her dad tells NPR’s Steve Inskeep in an interview broadcast this morning. “I didn’t mean for this to happen,” her text to her mother read.

She was wounded twice by one bullet, which will remain near her spine.

Her father has raced to Las Vegas to be with his daughter.

“I’m not mad at the gunman. He didn’t know my daughter. He acted selfishly. I’m a Second Amendment person. The weapon didn’t do it. It was the person behind it.”

“What do you think is causing these mass shootings?” Inskeep asked.

“A godless society,” he said.



(Download audio)

Related: Mass Shootings Don’t Lead to Inaction—They Lead to Loosening Gun Restrictions (The Atlantic)

How America has silently accepted the rage of white men (CNN)