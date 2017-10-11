Eminem unleashes on Trump

Hip hop will likely be in President Trump’s Twitter gunsight today after Eminem’s video was unveiled at the BET Hip Hop Awards last evening.

It wasn’t subtle.

In it, Eminem accused the president of racism, hypocrisy, and disrespect of military veterans.

Obscenity warning.

Eminem also distanced himself from his own fans who support the president.

“And any fan of mine/who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line/you’re either for or against/and if you can’t decide/who you like more and you’re split/on who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this.”

Then he raises his finger.

For his part, the president focused this morning on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s declaration that it’s time for the league to move on from players’ protest of racial inequity.