Dodgers ‘ball girls’ barely escaped Las Vegas massacre

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time in 29 years and, apparently, a lot of their fans and players are still living in the ’80s, when “she probably throws like a girl” was a thing.

It’s as if they’ve never heard of the opportunities Title IX provided or the some of the great female athletes in the country who throw balls.

And yet, here we are, as CBS reported this morning, finding out that women have game.

In this case, it’s Amy Moore and Christina Zambrana, who are known as the Dodger “ball girls”.

They also survived the massacre in Las Vegas.

“It’s still so hard to look back on and believe that we made it out,” Zambrana said.

“Survivor’s guilt is definitely something that’s hard to deal with. Like, why did the person next to me lose their life and not me?” Moore said.