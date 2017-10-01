Category 5 spin storm hits Puerto Rico

Once again the liberal media elite take cheap shots at a president who has the good sense to blame the victims of a hurricane for losing everything they had in a hurricane. Sad.

“They … want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” said the president who’s getting his information about what’s happening on the island from… who, exactly?

Over to you, Twitter.

"They want everything to be done for them." pic.twitter.com/SsrVvH6l9s — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 30, 2017

In a subseqent tweet, the president played the “why do you hate our soldiers?” card.

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

In its editorial today, the Washington Post reports that among those most critical of the federal government response, is the military general who cleaned up the the incompetent response during Hurricane Katrina.