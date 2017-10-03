Bottoms up, Brainerd! Early liquor sales approved

The Minnesota Vikings are playing the Cleveland Browns in London later this month, presenting a challenging question to the team’s fans: Is it OK to start drinking at 8:30 in the morning? That’s when the game starts here.

In Brainerd, it’s even led to a change in a town ordinance which doesn’t allow for Sunday liquor sales at restaurants until 10 a.m.

Not anymore, the Brainerd Dispatch says.

The City Council on Monday adopted a new ordinance allowing Sunday liquor sales in the community starting at 8 a.m.

“You probably made a lot of Vikings fans happy,” city planner Mark Ostgarden said after the vote.

The new hours will be in effect for every Sunday, not just on October 29th.