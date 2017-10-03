Big banker faces Senate grilling

The CEO of Wells Fargo, Timothy Sloan, appeared before the Senate Banking Committee this morning to answer questions about the bank’s culture of ethical shortcomings.

Sloan has been on the job for a year, since the board of directors at the bank fired John Stumpf, the Pierz, Minn., native.

Not unexpectedly, Sloan got a grilling from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Warren blasts Wells Fargo CEO, calling for his firing over accounts scandal: "At best you were incompetent" https://t.co/xk65yK84D3 pic.twitter.com/80ixZamRPG — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) October 3, 2017

It was a year ago — almost to the day — when it was Stumpf’s turn to face Warren.

Warren, obviously, isn’t any more satisfied now than she was a year ago, a fact which highlights the reality of the power of big banks when faced with the theater of congressional oversight. The bankers call the shots.

