As Aaron Rodgers goes, so goes Wisconsin

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, is one of Wisconsin’s economic engines.

Rodgers, who was lost to his team for the season during last weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, is costing his area of the state a fortune.

A manager at Ticket King tells WBAY that people are dumping their Packers tickets, thanks to Rodgers’ broken collarbone. Prices for Packers tickets have dropped 50 percent, the station says.

“A lot of people they’re just saying they can’t make it to the game now, I am sure there’s some people that don’t want to go to the game because of what happened,” Travis Loftus told WBAY.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels in the area figure their revenue will drop at least 20 percent without any playoff games this season.

“We’ve been spoiled a little bit but without a Packer game in January, it dramatically affects the budget for the hotel,” said Ron Zellers, General Manager for the Hampton Inn in Ashwaubenon.

Then there’s the emotional toll.

“When they’re experiencing that, it’s almost like they feel it themselves. There’s a big sense of identity tied into the Packers, especially being from Wisconsin. There’s so much of that identity that’s tied into that. It’s a tough process — that they’re grieving that loss,” said Trey Mireles, a psychology instructor at Madison Area Technical College.

“It’s probably going to be a case by case situation. I think those who have a support system and who have fans and friends around them — it’s going to be easier, they’re going to be able to connect,” said Mireles.

He says Wisconsin sports fans will have to endure the five stages of grief.

In Eau Claire, they’re in stage one.

A vigil is being held tonight in #EauClaire to get @AaronRodgers12 healthy… seriously. 🤗 Head to UWEC Campus Mall at 7 pm to take part. — Tyler Mickelson (@AnchorTMick) October 18, 2017

