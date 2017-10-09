Sports

1,000 Words: The catch

Bob CollinsBob Collins Oct 9, 2017
It’s all there in this Rockwellian picture of Aaron Judge’s catch of a potential two-run homer by Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor last evening.

The kid who wants to catch the ball, the kid who doesn’t, the expression of the fans who’ve already given up hope of the Yankees continuing in the playoffs, and, of course, the guy who experiences everything with a cellphone.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge makes a catch at the wall on a line drive hit by Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball’s American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II | AP