1,000 Words: Club 35W

City Pages today has the story behind this photo, posted to Twitter last week, of a man hitting the hottest new club in the Twin Cities: an empty I-35W.

Identified only as Joe, he’s lived off the Diamond Lake Road exit for a few decades. While driving home from dinner the other night, he and his family noticed the empty northbound lane, decided to go home and grab some chairs and some hooch and make it a party.

“We were kind of celebrating the quiet,” Joe tells City Pages. “When it’s shut down, it’s kind of nice down there. The situation was perfect, no cars. We had to take advantage.”

Interstate 35W will close again this weekend from downtown to crosstown in Minneapolis. Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, both directions of I-35W between I-94 and Highway 62 will close for the demolition of the Franklin Avenue bridge.