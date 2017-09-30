War

Twin Cities Honor Flight in Washington

Bob CollinsBob Collins Sep 30, 2017
Do we ever tire of seeing videos when World War II and other veterans arrive in Washington on Honor Flights?

Of course not.

A Twin Cities Honor Flight arrived this morning.


(Video link)

You can follow the vets’ day on the Honor Flight Twin Cities Facebook page.

The flight returns home tonight at 10:30, Humphrey Terminal (Terminal 2), Baggage Claim A.