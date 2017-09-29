Politics · Weather

‘This is not a good news story’

Bob CollinsBob Collins Sep 29, 2017
There are two stories about the state of the response of the federal government to the people of Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

One story is being framed in Washington; one in San Juan.

The two collided today on CNN when Elaine Duke, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security painted a happy picture on Thursday of what is happening.

The mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, today begged to differ.

Duke clarified her assessment to the New York Times today.

“It was good news that the people of Puerto Rico, the many public servants of the United States and the government of Puerto Rico were working together,” she said.

Among the journalists on the ground telling the story, David Begnaud of CBS News has been head and shoulders above the rest with a masterful use of Twitter.

