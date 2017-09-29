There are two stories about the state of the response of the federal government to the people of Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

One story is being framed in Washington; one in San Juan.

The two collided today on CNN when Elaine Duke, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security painted a happy picture on Thursday of what is happening.

The mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, today begged to differ.

“Dammit, this is not a good news story” It’s “a ‘people are dying’ story”: San Juan mayor slams acting DHS secretary https://t.co/q2mR2utu7k pic.twitter.com/GBx8K1hTW8 — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2017

Duke clarified her assessment to the New York Times today.

“It was good news that the people of Puerto Rico, the many public servants of the United States and the government of Puerto Rico were working together,” she said.

"We have done an incredible job considering there is absolutely nothing to work with," Pres. Trump says of Puerto Rico recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/imgIFOPy70 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2017

Among the journalists on the ground telling the story, David Begnaud of CBS News has been head and shoulders above the rest with a masterful use of Twitter.

We made it to Aguadilla — people were in line waiting for water.

We saw a fuel line two miles long. pic.twitter.com/GGFJGjQRib — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 29, 2017

Florida representative Renee Plasencia jogged up to me to say he needs help – he's here to help and he's running into red tape (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QRcZj7ILvq — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 28, 2017

The Governors office saw me recording, so 10 minutes later they sent this pic to prove that Plasencia was face to face with FEMA pic.twitter.com/b4LNTzN4q9 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 28, 2017

Related: In Puerto Rico, containers full of goods sit undistributed at ports (NPR)