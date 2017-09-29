Letter: There’s no place for youthful joy when Twins clinch playoff spot

Have I mentioned lately how much I love baseball?

On Wednesday night, having already lost to the Indians earlier, the Twins were watching the Los Angeles Angels game. If the Angels lose, the Twins go to the playoff “play-in” game against the Yankees.

The game is tied, it goes to extra innings. And then, in the bottom of the tenth inning, the White Sox win on a homerun.

That moment when you clinch a Postseason berth! #WereGonna pic.twitter.com/0e63B7si9Z — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 28, 2017

Who would object to such a joyous moment?

Someone whose letter appears today in the Star Tribune’s Letter to the Editor section, of course.