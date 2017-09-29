Impressed by his football jersey, players buy XBox for 10-year-old

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

While waiting for his grandmother to get her makeup done in Washington D.C., on Tuesday, Jaden Watts, 10, wandered into a GameStop next door.

He may not have recognized two men inside — Keith Marshall and Rob Kelley. But they recognized him, or at least the jersey he was wearing.

It was a Colin Kaepernick 49ers jersey.

“I liked how he wasn’t afraid to show what he thought,” Jaden tells the Washington Post, which is telling the story because Marshall and Kelley play for the Washington Redskins of the NFL.

The young man had said he’s wanted an XBox on his birthday for a few years now but his parents can’t afford to buy one.

The players bought him one

“Jaden flew on cloud nine to the car,” Saundra said. “The next morning, he woke up and looked at me and said, ‘Nana, I had a dream that I was in a GameStop and two Redskins players bought me an Xbox.’ I said, ‘That wasn’t a dream, you dodo, that really happened.’ It was un-be-lievable. Unbelievable. He’s just such a good kid and it was just such a blessing. It was just so wonderful, the experience of a lifetime.” “I will never forget that,” Jaden said.

“Doing that, it felt so good just knowing that I didn’t have no ties to that kid, I didn’t have to do that. It felt good,” Kelley said.

(h/t: Bob Hicks)