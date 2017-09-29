‘If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, get out!’

Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, who runs the Air Force Academy, conducted a clinic on Thursday for any leader on how to respond to racial and sexual harassment.

Racial slurs were found on the message boards of five African-American cadets at the Academy’s prep school this week.

Silveria ordered all the cadets to a meeting, and then he rained hell on them.

“We come from all walks of life,” he said. “We come from all parts of this country. We come from all races. We come from all backgrounds, gender, all makeup, all upbringings. The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful.”

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect–then you need to get out."-Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/njCktv5Fmp — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 28, 2017

One of the victims’ father told Air Force Times the message scrawled on the message board, “go home n*****r” , will not affect his son.

“The word has zero power in my house,” his father said. “Zero power. The word is not going to yield a reaction. My initial advice to him was, respond with intelligence, do not react, do not get upset. You don‘t have to defend intelligence, you don’t have to defend common sense, you don’t have to defend confidence. He’s fine.”