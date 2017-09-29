A people divided and that’s just the way we like it

The Green Bay Packers asked the fans in Lambeau Field Thursday night to do what the players on the field were about to do: link arms and show unity. It could have been an inspiring moment.

For the most part, fans declined, however.

Fans massively reject Packers call to lock arms to stand with Anthem Protesters. Fans put hands over hearts #CHIvsGB #StandForOurAnthem pic.twitter.com/qVh1Ua37uZ — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) September 29, 2017

If there’s one thing Americans like, it’s a good fight with each other.

“Well, it was an invitation to join us,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. “The beauty is, it’s a free country so they can choose to do it or not.”

“The messaging of this, unfortunately, continues to need to be redirected. It’s never been about the national anthem, it’s never been about the military,”Rodgers said. “We’re all patriotic in the locker room. We love our troops. This is about something bigger than that: an invitation to show unity in the face of some divisiveness from the top in this country, and I’m proud of our guys. This has been a galvanizing situation for us.”

Rogers said he was glad no one booed during the anthem, but noted that irony and respect for the flag go hand in hand in America.

“We could hear some ‘USA’ chants as it started – which is fantastic. We could also hear some negativity being yelled during the anthem. Semantics there, right? What’s disrespectful to the anthem, yelling things during it or standing at attention with arms locked facing the flag? ” he said.

What about this guy who left his hat on? pic.twitter.com/36I4FQaxKb — B.Ev (@Mr_Business23) September 29, 2017

By the way, sir, the U.S. Flag Code, which outlines the rules for showing respect to the flag, does not allow it touch the ground or other objects.

After the National Anthem, the Packers scored a touchdown and football fans in Green Bay were happy again.