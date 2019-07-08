Daily Digest: Post-holiday edition

Good morning and welcome back to the Digest after a holiday hiatus. Here are some of the stories you may have missed.

1. Regulators will review Line 3 decision rather than appeal. Minnesota regulators announced Wednesday that they will revisit their environmental review of the Line 3 pipeline project, rather than asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case. Last June, the state Public Utilities Commission approved Enbridge Energy’s $2.6 billion plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. But early last month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed the PUC’s approval of the project’s environmental impact statement — a review of potential impacts the pipeline might have on the surrounding environment — saying it didn’t adequately address the potential impact of a spill in the Lake Superior watershed. In its ruling, the appeals court determined the environmental impact statement needed to be fixed, and sent it back to the PUC to address the issue. (MPR News)

2. Social media rules proposed for Minneapolis officials. The city of Minneapolis wants to rein in the online behavior of elected officials, proposing the mayor and council members begin using city-approved social media accounts that prohibit them from blocking constituents. Minneapolis communications staff plan to introduce the new social media policy publicly later this month. A draft overview, obtained by the Star Tribune, shows the communications office would assert more control over social media in City Hall, including setting best practices for how elected officials use sites like Twitter and Facebook and maintaining access to their accounts. These official accounts would stay with the city, rather than an individual. The policy would also regulate social media for thousands of city staff, interns or consultants — even personal accounts. Those who fall under a broad definition of city “employee” could no longer use personal social media pages for city business, communications “or to circumvent city processes, such as releasing data,” according to the draft. (Star Tribune)