Window maker Andersen seeks state help for expansion

Window manufacturer Renewal by Andersen is in line for up to $1.25 million in state assistance toward a proposed factory expansion in Cottage Grove.

The company has already sought necessary clearance from city officials for the planned 350,000-square foot facility that would include manufacturing, warehouse and office space. Renewal by Anderson, an offshoot of the bigger Andersen Corp., would be doubling its physical presence in Cottage Grove.

The $35 million project is expected to lead to 125 more jobs at the plant over three years. A state notice published Monday said the company could be eligible for a few economic awards if it follows through on the building and hiring plans laid out: up to $450,000 through the Minnesota Investment Fund loan program, $387,000 from the job creation fund and $413,000 in a capital investment rebate.

A Department of Employment and Economic Development public hearing on the proposal and subsidy requests is planned for July 8.

According to the company’s pitch to state and local governments, the average pay for the new jobs would be just shy of $22 per hour. But most of the new workers would start at about $16 per hour.