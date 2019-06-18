Walz rips DFL staffer’s ‘murder boat’ tweet

Gov. Tim Walz says he was “totally appalled” by a state DFL party official’s recent remark on Twitter about the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul.

William Davis, the party’s deputy communications director, has been facing criticism on social media and elsewhere for calling the newly christened Navy ship a “murder boat.” He has since deleted the tweet.

Walz, a DFLer who served in the military, told reporters Tuesday that the comment is not acceptable. He said it deserves a full apology and action by the party.

“Certainly, the disrespect shown is beyond the pale,” Walz said. “I don’t know who the communication person is. I would certainly hope over at the DFL they take appropriate response to this because there’s no place for that.”

DFL party leaders have not commented on the matter.

Davis has run into trouble before for his social media comments. Last fall, a tweet suggesting Republicans be taken to guillotines resulted in a suspension from his DFL job.

Republicans have been critical of the remark.

Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the state Republican party, accused Davis of minimizing men and women in uniform.

“For anyone to refer to our military’s action as murder is abhorrent, especially when that someone is a mouthpiece for the Minnesota DFL,” Carnahan said.