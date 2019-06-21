Pride flag flies at Minnesota governor’s mansion for first time

There’s a rainbow Pride flag flying outside the Minnesota governor’s residence for the first time.

Gov. Tim Walz posted a photo Friday of him and his daughter with the flag representing LGBTQ rights behind them. It’s atop a flagpole at the Summit Avenue mansion in St. Paul.

Happy #Pride, Minnesota! Proud to be flying the pride flag at our home this month. 🏳️‍🌈 While we still have work to do, I will always keep fighting to ensure all Minnesotans live free from discrimination. #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/YPrMuzl3GE — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 21, 2019

The display comes on the eve of the annual Twin Cities pride festival. A series of events is being held around the region this weekend.

Walz is a DFLer in his first year as governor. He’s long been an advocate of gay rights.

His predecessor, Democrat Mark Dayton, marched in the gay pride parade multiple times and signed the law in 2013 allowing for gay marriage.

Walz, who is recovering from knee surgery, wasn’t available to comment on the move.

On Twitter, he said he was proud to have the flag at the residence.

“While we still have work to do, I will always keep fighting to ensure all Minnesotans live free from discrimination,” Walz wrote, adding the hashtag #LoveisLove.