Lt. Gov. Flanagan gets engaged

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is engaged, with plans in the works for a low-key wedding before the year is up.

Flanagan’s fiance, Tom Weber, proposed on Monday after a dinner in downtown St. Paul.

“It was a very traditional, pull-out-the-ring proposal, but without any cannons, balloons or airplane writing in the sky,” Weber said, adding, “She was surprised.”

Flanagan has worn the ring Weber gave her to public appearances. But the couple waited to announce their engagement until they could give word to close friends and family.

Flanagan tweeted Sunday morning that she is “so excited to spend the rest of my life with this man. We’re engaged and I’m over the moon.”

Flanagan has been Minnesota’s second-in-command since January after running on a ticket with DFL Gov. Tim Walz. She is a former state legislator.

Weber is a former MPR News reporter and host who left the company in June 2018. He now does consulting, moderates Citizens League events and is working on a book about Minneapolis history.

Flanagan, 39, and Weber, 40, have been dating for about a year-and-a-half. Flanagan has a young daughter from a prior marriage; Weber is also previously married.