Pelosi to headline DFL fundraiser in May

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Minnesota in May to headline a major fundraiser for the DFL Party.

Pelosi will give the keynote address at the annual Humphrey Mondale Dinner on May 24.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said the California Democrat has one of the most impressive records in modern politics, including her part in passing the Affordable Care Act. Pelosi also orchestrated the Democratic take-back of Congress last fall. She reclaimed the job of Speaker of the House earlier this year and is the first woman to ever hold the job.

“Under Pelosi’s leadership, Democrats have been working tirelessly to root out corruption in Washington and advance the needs of all Americans,” Martin said in a statement. “Given her legislative and electoral accomplishments, I cannot think of anyone better to join us in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the DFL’s founding, all that we have accomplished since, and everything that our party will go on to do.”

Pelosi said she’s “proud” to address Democrats in the home state of former Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, who were “strong champions for working people, passionate advocates for civil rights, and leaders that lived up to the highest aspirations of our party.”

Past speakers at the dinner include U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.