House panel debates lifting ban on bag bans

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow cities to ban the use of plastic bags for retail purchases.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, would repeal a prohibition on such bans that was passed in 2017 as part of a larger budget bill.

“It’s a reasonable start for this to allow cities to use local discretion to see how this works,” Elkins said.

During an informational hearing on the bill Wednesday, Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum told members of the House subcommittee on local government that he supports the repeal. Wiersum said cities want to make their own decisions.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in legislation, both here in Minnesota and nationally, that threatens local control and erodes local decision-making authority,” Wiersom said.

The subcommittee is expected to vote on the bill at a later date. There has been no action on the Senate companion bill.

Representatives of several business groups spoke against the repeal. Some raised concerns about a potential patchwork of local ordinances that would confuse consumers.

Lance Klatt, executive director of the Minnesota Service Station & Convenience Store Association, said bag bans would harm businesses and inconvenience their customers.

“People coming into our sites may not buy as many products any more to patronize our locations because there’s no way to get those products out to their vehicle,” Klatt said.