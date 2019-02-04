Walz poised to endorse Klobuchar if she runs

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would extend a day one endorsement to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar if she seeks the party’s 2020 nomination for president, describing her as having the right temperament and ability to bring factions together as what the nation needs.

In an interview Friday with MPR News, Walz said he didn’t have any inside information about when Klobuchar will announce her 2020 intentions. She has said she is considering a White House run after securing a third term last November and has indicated a decision will come soon.

“If Senator Klobuchar chooses to go, I’m with her,” Walz said.

Klobuchar and Walz went to Washington as part of a 2006 freshman class. He left Congress to run for governor last fall.

“Those of us who know in Minnesota know what we have in Senator Klobuchar — a solid, thoughtful leader who is able at times that appear like chaos and disruption to bring a vision and a calm,” he said.

Walz said there are other Democrats in the race or moving toward a campaign that he considers friends. He mentioned former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who served with him on the veterans committee, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who was part of his freshman House class.

“It’s in our best interest to have multiple choices out there, but I would argue that as more Americans get to know Amy Klobuchar, she’ll prove to be the person that they may want to get with,” Walz said.

Klobuchar was just elected to a new six year term that began last month. If she gave up the seat, Walz would get to choose her replacement.