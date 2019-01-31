AG Ellison’s latest hires include litigator, ex-lawmaker

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has made two key additions to his office.

Ellison announced Thursday that he hired Minneapolis lawyer Liz Kramer as the state’s solicitor general and former state Rep. Carly Melin as government affairs director.

Kramer is a partner at the firm Stinson Leonard Street, where she specialized in business and construction disputes. She is an experienced appellate attorney with expertise in arbitration law. As solicitor general, Kramer will defend the constitutionality of state laws and represent state agencies.

Melin, a lawyer, served in in the Minnesota House from 2011 to 2017, representing the Hibbing area. Most recently, she served as executive director of the Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council. Melin will oversee the attorney general’s legislative agenda.

Ellison previously announced Donna Cassutt as his chief of staff and John Keller as chief deputy attorney general.

DFLer Ellison, who took office Jan 7, praised the latest additions to his staff.

“I’m proud to build a team that has proven their commitment to improving people’s lives,” Elllison said “They will work with the many dedicated lawyers and staff of the Attorney General’s office to help Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity and respect.”