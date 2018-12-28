Federal employees in Minnesota prep for prolonged government shutdown

Roughly 100 Minnesotans who work for the federal government are applying for unemployment benefits in the midst of a partial government shutdown.

The state is encouraging Minnesota-based federal employees to apply for unemployment benefits, and more are likely to do so as the shutdown stretches on into the new year.

It’s one of the first notable impacts in Minnesota of the latest federal government shutdown, now in its seventh day. There have been two other partial government shutdowns this year, but they were resolved within hours or days. Political gridlock between Democrats and President Donald Trump over his proposed $5 billion wall on the United States-Mexico border will almost certainly push the impasse into the new year with a new Congress.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development, which processes those applications, received roughly 1,500 applications for unemployment benefits through the course of a 16-day federal shutdown in October 2013, according to a spokesman.

The federal government is a big employer in Minnesota, with nearly 17,000 employees working for agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Agriculture and active military duty.

According to DEED, some of the workforce, such as TSA and postal service workers, are mostly considered essential and will continue working during the shutdown. They are not eligible for unemployment insurance during the shutdown.

But funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture could lapse as a result of the shutdown, and roughly a third of the applicants for unemployment benefits so far in Minnesota work for the department.



There are no other immediate impacts to services and employees in the state, but Minnesota Management and Budget is monitoring the shutdown and expects to receive more guidance from federal agencies in the coming days.

Depending on how long it stretches on, other services could be hit. The state cannot open up its tax filing season, for example, until the IRS filing season opens. That typically happens near the end of January, according to MMB.

State officials are also watching for things like federal disaster reimbursements to local governments, dollars for local construction projects and grants to pay for traffic safety programs and vehicle inspection programs.

–Reporter Brian Bakst contributed to this story