Pence to make Duluth fundraising stop for Stauber

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Duluth next week to raise money for Republican congressional candidate Pete Stauber.

Stauber’s campaign says Pence will be in town for a private event on Wednesday. At this point there are no indications he will make a public appearance in connection with the visit.

In a news release, Stauber welcomed the help.

“He not only understands our Midwestern values, he lives them every day,” Stauber said. “I am pleased he and the president are doing all they can to unleash the economic engine in northern Minnesota, and I look forward to welcoming the Vice President here next week.”

Stauber is running for the open 8th Congressional District seat with his Democratic opponent to be decided in an August 14th primary. Republicans see the race as a top pickup opportunity this November.

President Trump held a June campaign rally for Stauber in Duluth.

Pence visited the city just before the 2016 election. Pence and Trump won the 8th District handily in their race, while losing Minnesota.

Voters in northeastern Minnesota also backed Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan for another term, but Nolan is not running again for that seat.