Craig starts running first TV ad of campaign

DFL congressional candidate Angie Craig is focusing on her working-class roots, the cost of college, and health care in her first ad.

“When we couldn’t afford health insurance, the bills piled up. I worked two jobs to put myself through state college,” Craig says in the ad. “For too many today, hard work just isn’t enough to get ahead. And Washington’s too broken to fix it. That’s got to change.”

The Craig campaign says the ad began running on cable, broadcast TV, and digital streaming services Tuesday.

Craig ran against Republican Jason Lewis two years ago and narrowly lost. The former health care executive is promoting a plan to allow anyone to buy into the federal Medicare health insurance program. Craig also favors making improvements to the Affordable Care Act. Congressman Lewis has long promoted scrapping the law.

The race for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District is seen as one of four competitive congressional contests in the state this year.