Walz proposes grants, other spending to help cities

DFL candidate for governor Tim Walz is proposing a new state grant program to help local government improve public infrastructure and to spur development.

Walz outlined his “One Minnesota Community Prosperity Plan” Thursday in a conference call with reporters. It’s similar to a proposal the 1st District congressman outlined last week for a national grant program aimed at rural cities.

Walz said he developed the plan with the help of local leaders throughout Minnesota.

“We hear in areas of crumbling roads. We need to boost economies on main street, access to affordable child care,” Walz said. “Local leaders hear about these things: affordable housing, workforce housing, all of the things that if we do right the potential of this state is unlimited. They’ve told me they need the tools to make sure they can overcome the challenges that are out there.”

Walz is also proposing an increase in the gas tax and a boost in local government aid. He wants to invest $300 million in high-speed internet access throughout the state.

Walz did not did not say how much the overall proposal would cost. He called it a work in progress and did not rule out tax increases.

“If I have to ask the wealthiest Minnesotans to pay, I will ask,” he said.

Walz is running in the Aug. 14 DFL primary against Erin Murphy and Lori Swanson.

The Walz plan includes a council of local officials to help develop funding and policy specifics. Mille Lac Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer and Maplewood Mayor Nora Slawik are council members and participated in the call.

Schierer said the effort could help close a rural/urban divide.

“The best policies come when we do work together,” Schierer said.