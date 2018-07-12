State lawmaker facing DWI charges

A Minnesota lawmaker is facing drunken driving charges after a weekend traffic stop in Jordan.

Court records filed in Scott County show that state Rep. Bob Loonan, R-Shakopee, was cited for two misdemeanors related to driving under the influence. He was also charged with a petty misdemeanor related to unsafe passing.

Loonan, 57, declined to elaborate on the incident.

“I’ve never been in this situation before,” Loonan said. “I’m going to defer to my attorney. I’m cooperating. I’m going into a system I trust.”

Loonan’s attorney, Justin Duffy, declined comment.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Scott County District Court.

Loonan is serving his second term in the Minnesota House. He failed to win the Republican endorsement for reelection in District 55A but is running in the August 14 primary against Erik Mortensen of Shakopee.