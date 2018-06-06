Vote for ‘Skeeter’? Candidates go folksy on ballot names

Several household names in Minnesota politics raced the clock to file for office before the 2018 deadline. So did those who are better known in their areas by their nicknames.

Tuesday’s end of the two-week filing period saw some colorful monikers that voters could eventually see on ballots for city, county, state or federal office.

Among the nicknames set off in quotations are Again, Bernie, Big D, Buck, Bun, Coke, Corky, Crow, Dewey, Ducky, Gump, Rocky, Rosey, Skeeter and Woody.

Minnesota law gives candidates some discretion in how their name appears on the ballot. On affidavits, they can designated themselves based on “the candidate’s true name or the name by which the candidate is commonly and generally known in the community.”

In 2010, Republican Secretary of State candidate Dan Severson was sued for trying to use “Doc” as a ballot nickname. It dated to his time as an Navy pilot. The state Supreme Court ruled that he couldn’t.