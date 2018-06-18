Trump to talk steel, shipping, trade at Duluth roundtable

President Donald Trump has added a roundtable meeting to his schedule when he visits Duluth this week.

The White House had already announced Trump will hold a political rally at the AMSOIL Arena on Wednesday evening.

A White House official said Monday that the roundtable meeting is an official event, not a political one. Trump will sit down with mining industry workers, the president of the Duluth port authority and two St. Louis County commissioners , Pete Stauber and board chair Keith Nelson.

Minnesota Republican U.S. House Reps. Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis are also scheduled to be there, but that could change depending on votes Wednesday in Washington.

The roundtable is designed to highlight a rebounding iron ore industry and the spillover effects of aggressive trade measures by Trump. The president recently slapped tariffs on some imported steel to protect domestic producers, but other countries have retaliated with tariffs on other U.S. goods like farm products.

The White House has not yet released details on the exact location and timing of the meeting.

The official also said Gov. Mark Dayton was invited to greet the president upon his arrival, but that Dayton had a scheduling conflict and will not be able to make it. Dayton said last week he was willing to greet Trump.

It’s Trump’s first visit to Minnesota as president.