Swanson adds Nolan staffers to campaign team

DFL candidate for governor Lori Swanson announced a campaign team Friday that has several connections to her running mate Rick Nolan.

Swanson announced her candidacy for governor Monday after dropping a reelection bid for attorney general. She announced retiring-U.S. Rep. Nolan as her running mate the same day.

Swanson said in a news release that she is proud of her talented team.

“This team is ready to step up and lead and I could not be more gratified with the outpouring of folks we’ve heard from wanting to help,” Swanson said.

Swanson’s pick for campaign manager is Jeff Anderson, who worked as Nolan’s deputy chief of staff and district director. Anderson also served on the Duluth City Council from 2008-2012.

Kim Stokes is the campaign finance director. She was treasurer for Nolan’s congressional campaigns.

Donna Victoria, who worked on past campaigns for Nolan and Swanson, will direct research and strategy.

“I’ve worked with many of these people and find them to be a great resource and care about issues that matter to the people of Minnesota,” Nolan said.

Additionally, Swanson hired former Minnesota DFL Chair Ruth Stanoch to be her interim communications director.

Swanson will face Erin Murphy and Tim Walz in the DFL primary.