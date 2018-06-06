Minnesota House races include several rematches

All 134 Minnesota House seats are on the ballot this year, and 22 of the contests are rematches.

The most notable are two races featuring former lawmakers trying to return to the Capitol.

Former DFL Rep. John Persell of Bemidji will try to win the District 5A he lost in 2016 to Matt Bliss, R-Pennington. Former Republican Rep. Chad Anderson of Bloomington will try to win the District 50B seat he lost to Andrew Carlson, DFL-Bloomington. Anderson originally defeated Carlson in a Feb. 2016 special election.

Incumbent DFL Reps. Jim Davnie, Peter Fischer, Alice Hausman, Erin Koegel, Ben Lien Carlos Mariani and Jean Wagenius will face the same Republican opponents they had in 2016.

Incumbent Republicans Sarah Anderson, Cal Bahr, Greg Davids, Mary Franson, Pat Garofalo, Jerry Hertaus, Eric Lucero, Linda Runbeck, Dennis Smith, Tama Theis, Anna Wills and Nick Zerwas will have rematches with their DFL opponents from 2016.

In the case of Bahr, he also faces a primary rematch against former Rep. Tom Hackbarth, R-Cedar.

There are 21 open seats and two incumbents –Tim Mahoney, DFL-St. Paul, and Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona– are running unopposed for reelection.