House Commerce Chair Hoppe to retire

House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Hoppe said Friday he will retire after eight terms in the Legislature.

The Chaska Republican said he had been contemplating political retirement for a few years.

“I’m 53 and I have two kids in college and I want to retire someday,” Hoppe said. “I really like being a legislator. It’s the best job I’ve had. It’s best job I’ve ever had but I need to go make some money.”

The seat is regarded as firmly Republican. Hoppe won more than 62 percent of the vote two years ago and has also run unopposed in recent elections.

Tuesday is the deadline for candidates to file for office. General Mills executive Donzel Leggett is running as the DFL candidate in the district.