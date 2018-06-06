Hatch says he’ll pull out of attorney general race

Former Minnesota Attorney General Mike Hatch said Wednesday he’ll withdraw from the race to regain his old job less than a day after he filed in the wide-open contest.

Hatch, a DFLer, said in an email to MPR News that he is satisfied with the field of candidates in the race.

“I wanted a full field and we got it,” Hatch wrote. He said he would submit his paperwork to remove his name before Thursday’s deadline.

Hatch was among six Democrats to file for the office, which incumbent Democrat Lori Swanson is giving up to make a late entry into the governor’s race.

The remaining Democrats are: private attorney Matt Pelikan, who has the DFL endorsement; U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley and former Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman.

Former state Rep. Doug Wardlow is the Republican endorsed candidate. But frequent candidate Sharon Anderson and former state Sen. Bob Lessard have filed in that primary.