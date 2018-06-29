Early voting starts for Minnesota’s primary election

The polls are now open for Minnesota’s primary election.

Early, no-excuse absentee balloting started Friday, or 46 days before the election, under state law. That means registered voters can go into their local early voting centers to cast a ballot or go online and request an absentee ballot to mail in before the Aug. 14 primary election. Mail-in ballots must be returned by the primary date or they are not counted.

Candidates in the open races for governor, attorney general and other offices were out Friday to rally their supporters to cast their ballots early. At an early morning event at the Hennepin County Government Center, DFL U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and a group of supporters headed to the nearby Minneapolis early vote center to vote for Ellison, who is running in the contested primary for Minnesota attorney general.

Ellison said state and national turnout for the 2014 midterm primary and general election was some of the lowest in history. Minnesota primaries used to be held in September, but lawmakers moved it up to August beginning in 2010. It’s hard to get Minnesotans out to vote on a Tuesday in August, as people are enjoying the summer or off on vacation, so candidates are trying to get out ahead of any potential apathy for the election.

“We can change that reality by getting people to vote early, by getting people excited about voting,” Ellison said. There’s also the convenience of being able to vote on a day that works best for each individual, he added.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen on Aug. 14. On Aug. 14, the pipes might break in the basement, you’ve got a flooded basement. There might be a snowstorm in Minnesota, you never know,” he said. “If you get it out of the way, you can go and be an election judge, you can go on vacation, you can work that day, you can do whatever you want to do. Getting that vote in early is a blessing, and it is an enhancement to our democracy.”

Minnesota has plenty of primary races to watch this year. There’s a two-way primary on the Republican side for governor, and three Democrats vying for the nomination. Five DFL candidates, including Ellison, are running for attorney general, and there are competitive primaries in Minnesota’s 5th, 8th and 1st congressional districts. In non-presidential years, Minnesota voters must vote for one party or the other on their primary ballot.

Jeff Johnson, a Republican candidate for governor, said they are using social media, emails and telling thousands of voters in phone banks to get out and vote early.

“It’s in the middle of August, and a lot of people will forget about it, or they will be on vacation or they will be at the cabin and then Aug. 14 comes around and they realized missed their chance to vote,” he said. “We are really encouraging people: Don’t let yourself get in that position.”

It’s also nice to know heading into election day that you already have some votes in the ballot box, Johnson said.

“As we get closer to to the election, it’s always nice to hear people say, ‘Well, I already voted for you.'”